ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s Participation In Match Against India Uncertain

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 08, 2024 | 08:12 PM

The sources say that left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz may replace Imad Wasim in the tomorrow’s match.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2024) Imad Wasim may miss the second match against India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the sources close to the development said on Saturday.

Imad who could not play the first match against the United States of America due to the side strain is still undergoing the treatment.

Earlier, he had missed the fourth T20I against England due to the injury.

Captain Babar Azam confirmed during a media briefing on Tuesday that Imad would not be available for the opening match.

The sources said that left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz has been asked to prepare as a potential replacement for Imad Wasim, who is dealing with a side strain.

In the first match, USA defeated Pakistan in the Super Over match.

Captain Babar Azam entrusted senior pacer Mohammad Amir to bowl. However, Amir struggled with his accuracy, conceding 18 runs including three wides. The poor fielding also led the team to the loss.

Pakistan had to chase 19 runs in the Super Over but they failed to reach the target.

