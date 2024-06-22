Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024:  India Beat Bangladesh By 50 Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM

ANTIGUA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2024) India on Saturday secured a commanding victory over Bangladesh, winning by 50 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

It was the 47th match in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Bangladesh earlier won the toss and elected to field first. India, taking advantage of the opportunity to bat, posted a formidable total of 196 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya played a stellar unbeaten innings, scoring 50 runs.

Other major contributions came from Virat Kohli with 37 runs, Rishabh Pant with 36, Shivam Dube with 34, and Rohit Sharma with 23 runs. Suryakumar Yadav managed to add 6 runs, while Axar Patel remained not out with 3 runs.

Bangladesh's bowlers put in a valiant effort with Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain both taking 2 wickets each, and Shakib Al Hasan claiming one.

In pursuit of a challenging target of 197 runs, Bangladesh struggled to build momentum and managed to score only 146 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 40 runs, followed by Tanzid Hasan with 29, and Rishad Hossain with 24 runs.

India's bowling attack was spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav, who took 3 wickets. Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with 2 wickets each, while Hardik Pandya added one wicket to his earlier batting heroics.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid, Litton, Shanto, Hridoy, Shakib, Mahmudullah, Jaker, Rishad, Mahedi. Tanzim, Mustafizur

India: Rohit, Kohi, Pant, Surya, Dube, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Kuldeep, Bumrah, Arshdeep

