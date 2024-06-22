ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Beat Bangladesh By 50 Runs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM
In pursuit of a challenging target of 197 runs, Bangladesh struggled to build momentum and managed to score only 146 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs.
ANTIGUA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2024) India on Saturday secured a commanding victory over Bangladesh, winning by 50 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
It was the 47th match in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
Bangladesh earlier won the toss and elected to field first. India, taking advantage of the opportunity to bat, posted a formidable total of 196 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya played a stellar unbeaten innings, scoring 50 runs.
Other major contributions came from Virat Kohli with 37 runs, Rishabh Pant with 36, Shivam Dube with 34, and Rohit Sharma with 23 runs. Suryakumar Yadav managed to add 6 runs, while Axar Patel remained not out with 3 runs.
Bangladesh's bowlers put in a valiant effort with Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain both taking 2 wickets each, and Shakib Al Hasan claiming one.
In pursuit of a challenging target of 197 runs, Bangladesh struggled to build momentum and managed to score only 146 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 40 runs, followed by Tanzid Hasan with 29, and Rishad Hossain with 24 runs.
India's bowling attack was spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav, who took 3 wickets. Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with 2 wickets each, while Hardik Pandya added one wicket to his earlier batting heroics.
Playing XIs:
Bangladesh: Tanzid, Litton, Shanto, Hridoy, Shakib, Mahmudullah, Jaker, Rishad, Mahedi. Tanzim, Mustafizur
India: Rohit, Kohi, Pant, Surya, Dube, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Kuldeep, Bumrah, Arshdeep
Recent Stories
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village raid: sources
Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn Ukraine city
PM grieved over death of Dr Sheikh Saleh, key holder of Ka’aba
Gaza health officials say 24 killed in Israeli strikes
Devcom-Pakistan launches ‘Mansoor Rahi Cubism Award’ in memory of legendary ..
DIG Islamabad visits Police Khidmat Markaz, reviews security measures, public fa ..
Germany to 'play to win' despite possible Spain clash
Norris shrugs off McLaren fire to nab Spanish pole after 'best ever lap'
Three killed as Russia strikes apartment building in war-torn Kharkiv
Health ministers for zero tolerance on discipline in hospitals
More Stories From Sports
-
Germany to 'play to win' despite possible Spain clash1 hour ago
-
Norris shrugs off McLaren fire to nab Spanish pole after 'best ever lap'1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Queen's ATP results -- collated2 hours ago
-
Norris nabs Spanish Grand Prix pole after 'best ever lap'1 hour ago
-
Georgia celebrate historic first Euros point, rue key miss1 hour ago
-
Kalinskaya reaches Berlin final as injury list grows1 hour ago
-
Schick saves Czechs in Euros draw against gutsy Georgia1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Berlin WTA results1 hour ago
-
McLaren's Norris on pole for Spanish Grand Prix1 hour ago
-
Sinner to face Hurkacz in Halle final1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: South Africa 41 Wales 133 hours ago
-
Bangladesh send India into bat in T20 World Cup clash3 hours ago