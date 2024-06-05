ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Ireland by eight wickets

(@Abdulla99267510)

India comfortably chased down the target of 97 runs set by Ireland, achieving it in 12.2 overs with the loss of 2 wickets.

In the eighth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India easily defeated Ireland by 8 wickets on Wednesday.

India comfortably chased down the target of 97 runs set by Ireland, achieving it in 12.2 overs with the loss of 2 wickets. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was the top scorer with 52 runs.

For India, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opened the innings, but this partnership did not last long as Virat Kohli was dismissed for 1 run in the third over. Rohit Sharma retired hurt after scoring 52 runs, while Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten with 36 runs.

Earlier, Ireland’s entire team was bowled out for 96 runs in 16 overs. Gareth Delany was the top scorer with 26 runs, while Andy Balbirnie scored 5, captain Paul Stirling 2, Lorcan Tucker 10, and Harry Tector 4 runs.

Among the other players, Josh Little scored 14, Curtis Campher 12, George Dockrell and Mark Adair 3 each, while Barry McCarthy was dismissed for a duck.

For India, Hardik Pandya took 3 wickets, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh took 2 wickets each, and Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel took 1 wicket each.

Earlier, India’s captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited Ireland to bat first at Nassau County International cricket Stadium in New York.

Playing XI:

India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Shivam Dube, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Ireland (probable): 1 Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (capt), 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Craig Young, 11 Ben White