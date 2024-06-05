Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Beat Ireland By Eight Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:32 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Ireland by eight wickets

India comfortably chased down the target of 97 runs set by Ireland, achieving it in 12.2 overs with the loss of 2 wickets.

New York: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2024) In the eighth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India easily defeated Ireland by 8 wickets on Wednesday.

India comfortably chased down the target of 97 runs set by Ireland, achieving it in 12.2 overs with the loss of 2 wickets. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was the top scorer with 52 runs.

For India, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opened the innings, but this partnership did not last long as Virat Kohli was dismissed for 1 run in the third over. Rohit Sharma retired hurt after scoring 52 runs, while Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten with 36 runs.

Earlier, Ireland’s entire team was bowled out for 96 runs in 16 overs. Gareth Delany was the top scorer with 26 runs, while Andy Balbirnie scored 5, captain Paul Stirling 2, Lorcan Tucker 10, and Harry Tector 4 runs.

Among the other players, Josh Little scored 14, Curtis Campher 12, George Dockrell and Mark Adair 3 each, while Barry McCarthy was dismissed for a duck.

For India, Hardik Pandya took 3 wickets, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh took 2 wickets each, and Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel took 1 wicket each.

Earlier, India’s captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited Ireland to bat first at Nassau County International cricket Stadium in New York.

Playing XI:

India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Shivam Dube, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Ireland (probable): 1 Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (capt), 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Craig Young, 11 Ben White

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 World ICC Young George Nassau Craig New York Ireland Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Rishabh Pant Kuldeep Yadav Suryakumar Yadav Top

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

2 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

11 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

11 hours ago
 Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of N ..

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

11 hours ago
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: San ..

PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah

11 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

11 hours ago
 Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in ..

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis

12 hours ago
 Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ire ..

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup

12 hours ago
 Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

12 hours ago
 Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 9 ..

Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports