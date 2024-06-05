ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Beat Ireland By Eight Wickets
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:32 PM
India comfortably chased down the target of 97 runs set by Ireland, achieving it in 12.2 overs with the loss of 2 wickets.
New York: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2024) In the eighth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India easily defeated Ireland by 8 wickets on Wednesday.
India comfortably chased down the target of 97 runs set by Ireland, achieving it in 12.2 overs with the loss of 2 wickets. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was the top scorer with 52 runs.
For India, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opened the innings, but this partnership did not last long as Virat Kohli was dismissed for 1 run in the third over. Rohit Sharma retired hurt after scoring 52 runs, while Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten with 36 runs.
Earlier, Ireland’s entire team was bowled out for 96 runs in 16 overs. Gareth Delany was the top scorer with 26 runs, while Andy Balbirnie scored 5, captain Paul Stirling 2, Lorcan Tucker 10, and Harry Tector 4 runs.
Among the other players, Josh Little scored 14, Curtis Campher 12, George Dockrell and Mark Adair 3 each, while Barry McCarthy was dismissed for a duck.
For India, Hardik Pandya took 3 wickets, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh took 2 wickets each, and Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel took 1 wicket each.
Earlier, India’s captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited Ireland to bat first at Nassau County International cricket Stadium in New York.
Playing XI:
India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Shivam Dube, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj
Ireland (probable): 1 Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (capt), 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Craig Young, 11 Ben White
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, France seal semifinal spots in Men’s Nations Cup32 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update11 hours ago
-
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis12 hours ago
-
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup12 hours ago
-
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini12 hours ago
-
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 199712 hours ago
-
Paolini sinks Rybakina to reach French Open semi-finals12 hours ago
-
Premier League charges 'frustrating', says Man City chairman12 hours ago
-
Pakistan outplays Uzbekistan in CAVA U-18 Volleyball C'ship14 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pakistan Team15 hours ago
-
KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins15 hours ago