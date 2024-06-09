ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 09, 2024 | 07:39 PM
The Indians bowlers gave really tough time to the Pakistanis and restricted them to chase 120-run target at Nassau County International Stadium New York.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2024) India beat Pakistan by six runs in the 19th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Pakistan failed to chase a 120-run target set by India.
It is the second defeat to Pakistan in the ongoing mega event. First they were got defeated by the USA.
Indian scored 119 runs all out after the Pakistani bowlers gave them really tough time.
However, the Indian bowlers also performed well and kept the Pakistani batters in pressure.
Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl first against India.
Earlier the rain caused concerns among the fans of the cricket ahead of Pakistan and India match.
The both teams are excited to take on each other in today’s encounter.
The ICC are hoping the 34,000-seater stadium it spent millions to speed-build in the span of five months would be at full capacity, to show America the spectacle cricket can be in its most fever-pitched form.
Imad Wasim did not play Pakistan's game against USA due to a rib-cage injury, but head coach Gary Kirsten said he is fit and will play against India.
Azam Khan, who made a golden duck in Dallas, could get dropped.
Playing XIs:
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan: 1 Mohammed Rizwan (wk), 2 Babar Azam (capt), 3 Usman Khan, 4 Fakhar Zaman, 5 Shadab Khan, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Mohammad Amir, 11 Haris Rauf
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Sports department making efforts to provide maximum sports facilities to Youth: Mariyuum Keerio2 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today6 hours ago
-
PBBF trails for Asian Indoor Games on June 286 hours ago
-
Sindh, Baluchistan win on third day of PBCC T20 blind cricket super league7 hours ago
-
Sindh, Balochistan victorious in T20 Cricket League7 hours ago
-
Pak team to feature in Asian Squash C'ship7 hours ago
-
Pakistan grabs 2nd gold medal in Asian Road Cycling C'ship8 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India9 hours ago
-
Big screens to be installed in Karachi, other cities for Pak- India live cricket match9 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today10 hours ago
-
Pak football team to face Tajikistan in June 1113 hours ago
-
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT comments1 day ago