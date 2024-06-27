Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England To Play 2nd Semi-Final Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2024 | 11:32 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

The match will be played at 7 PM at the Providence Cricket Stadium in Guyana.

GUYANA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27, 2024) India and England will play second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (today).

The match will be played at 7 PM at the Providence cricket Stadium in Guyana.

The winner of this match will secure a spot in the final against South Africa.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024:

Weather forecasts predict rain in Guyana until 4 PM today, and the ICC has not designated a reserve day for the semi-final. However, an extra 250 minutes have been allotted for potential delays. If the match cannot be completed due to rain, India will advance to the final by virtue of topping Super 8 Group One.

The semi-final in Guyana is timed to cater to the Indian market, starting in the morning local time and in the evening in India.

The official match window is from 10:30 AM to 1:40 PM, with the possibility of extending until 5:50 PM if needed due to rain.

PLAYING XIs:

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

England : 1 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks/Ben Duckett, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Chris Jordan/Reece Topley.

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 World ICC Rashid Jos Providence Livingstone South Africa Guyana Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Rishabh Pant Kuldeep Yadav Suryakumar Yadav Market From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final a ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

3 hours ago
 PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

12 hours ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

12 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

12 hours ago
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

12 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

12 hours ago
 RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

12 hours ago
 6 NA committees elect their chairmen

6 NA committees elect their chairmen

12 hours ago
 Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

12 hours ago
 Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda ma ..

Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports