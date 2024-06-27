ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England To Play 2nd Semi-Final Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2024 | 11:32 AM
The match will be played at 7 PM at the Providence Cricket Stadium in Guyana.
GUYANA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27, 2024) India and England will play second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (today).
The match will be played at 7 PM at the Providence cricket Stadium in Guyana.
The winner of this match will secure a spot in the final against South Africa.
Weather forecasts predict rain in Guyana until 4 PM today, and the ICC has not designated a reserve day for the semi-final. However, an extra 250 minutes have been allotted for potential delays. If the match cannot be completed due to rain, India will advance to the final by virtue of topping Super 8 Group One.
The semi-final in Guyana is timed to cater to the Indian market, starting in the morning local time and in the evening in India.
The official match window is from 10:30 AM to 1:40 PM, with the possibility of extending until 5:50 PM if needed due to rain.
PLAYING XIs:
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.
England : 1 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks/Ben Duckett, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Chris Jordan/Reece Topley.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation
6 NA committees elect their chairmen
Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held
Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana
More Stories From Sports
-
Afghanistan World Cup heroics can inspire next generation: Trott12 minutes ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afghanistan56 minutes ago
-
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over12 hours ago
-
Afghanistan, fantastic to witness in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi13 hours ago
-
Rashid Khan guilty of breaching ICC code of conduct13 hours ago
-
1st inter-sect peace sports festival begins in Hafizabad14 hours ago
-
Pakistan Cricket Club clinched PCB Zone-VI Inter Club Cricket Tournament Title15 hours ago
-
Int’l gold medalist swimmer Abdul Rahman needs to be appointed as coach16 hours ago
-
Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off16 hours ago
-
Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day one'16 hours ago
-
Training camp for wheelchair Tennis players continues16 hours ago
-
England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate17 hours ago