ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

GUYANA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27, 2024) India and England will play second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (today).

The match will be played at 7 PM at the Providence cricket Stadium in Guyana.

The winner of this match will secure a spot in the final against South Africa.

Weather forecasts predict rain in Guyana until 4 PM today, and the ICC has not designated a reserve day for the semi-final. However, an extra 250 minutes have been allotted for potential delays. If the match cannot be completed due to rain, India will advance to the final by virtue of topping Super 8 Group One.

The semi-final in Guyana is timed to cater to the Indian market, starting in the morning local time and in the evening in India.

The official match window is from 10:30 AM to 1:40 PM, with the possibility of extending until 5:50 PM if needed due to rain.

PLAYING XIs:

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

England : 1 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks/Ben Duckett, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Chris Jordan/Reece Topley.