ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, Ireland to lock horns today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The 8th match of ICC T20 World Cup will be played at the local ground in New York.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Nwes-June 5th, 2024) India and Ireland will lock horns in the 8th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at a local ground in New York on Wednesday (today).

The both sides are excited for the encounter.

India played two high-profile games at the last T20 World Cup. They won the one where the pitch was tough to bat on and lost the one where it was considerably easier. They will be pleased that the surfaces at this tournament are proving trickier than expected. That means they won't be bested by the team with the better six-hitting pedigree, like they were in 2016 and in 2022.

All of Ireland - particularly their middle order of Harry Tector and Curtis Campher - will have to work together to deny him wickets.

It will be hard but that's what they want. Ireland live for games like these, for occasions like these.

Playing XI:

India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Shivam Dube, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Ireland (probable): 1 Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (capt), 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Craig Young, 11 Ben White