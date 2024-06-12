ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Opt To Bowl First Against USA
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 12, 2024 | 07:57 PM
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12nd, 2024) India on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bowl first against the United States of America in the 25th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
It is being played at Nassau County International cricket Stadium.
The both teams are quite excited to take on each other in this crucial match.
Playing XIs:
USA: 1 Steven Taylor, 2 Shayan Jahangir, 3 Andries Gous, 4 Nitish Kumar, 5 Aaron Jones (capt), 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 9 Jasdeep Singh, 10 Saurabh Netravalkar, 11 Ali Khan
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Arshdeep Singh
