ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Qualify For Final After Beating England

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2024 | 09:35 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India qualify for final after beating England

India set a target of 172 runs for England, who were all out for 103 runs in 16.4 overs.

GUYANA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) In the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup, India defeated the defending champions England by 68 runs to qualify for the final.

In the match played at Providence cricket Stadium in Guyana, India set a target of 172 runs for England, who were all out for 103 runs in 16.4 overs.

Earlier, the toss was delayed due to rain. According to Pakistani time, the toss was supposed to take place at 7:00 PM, and the match was supposed to start at 7:30 PM. However, due to rain, the match couldn’t start on time. The toss took place at 8:10 PM, and the match started at 8:45 PM. England’s captain, Jos Buttler, won the toss and invited India to bat first.

India’s innings were opened by captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, Virat Kohli was dismissed after scoring 9 runs off 9 balls. India’s second wicket fell at a total score of 40 when Rishabh Pant was out for 4 runs.

The match was interrupted by rain with a total score of 65 runs in 8 overs. After the restart, captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played responsibly and advanced the score.

India’s third wicket fell at a total score of 113 when captain Rohit Sharma was bowled out for 57 runs, and the fourth wicket fell when Suryakumar Yadav was caught out after scoring 47 runs.

India’s fifth wicket fell at a total score of 146 when Hardik Pandya was caught out for 23 runs, and the sixth wicket fell when Shivam Dube was dismissed without scoring any run. Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten with 17 runs, and Arshdeep Singh was not out with one run.

Thus, India scored 171 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. For England, Chris Jordan took 3 wickets, while Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Jofra Archer, and Sam Curran took one wicket each.

In pursuit of the target, no English batsman could stay long against the Indian bowlers, and the defending champions England lost wickets one after another.

Harry Brook scored 25, captain Jos Buttler 23, Liam Livingstone 11, and Jofra Archer 21 runs, while no other English batsman could reach double figures.

England’s Moeen Ali scored 8 runs, Phil Salt 5, Jonny Bairstow was out for zero, while Sam Curran and Adil Rashid scored 2 runs each. For India, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took 3 wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah took 2 wickets.

It may be mentioned here that the final of the event will be played on Saturday in Barbados at 7:30 PM Pakistani time between South Africa and India.

PLAYING XIs:

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2

2s; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background: transparent; text-decoration-line: none; color: #000000 !important;" href="https://www.urdupoint.com/en/latest-news/virat-kohli.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Virat Kohli, 3 border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background: transparent; text-decoration-line: none; color: #000000 !important;" href="https://www.urdupoint.com/en/latest-news/rishabh-pant.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background: transparent; text-decoration-line: none; color: #000000 !important;" href="https://www.urdupoint.com/en/latest-news/suryakumar-yadav.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background: transparent; text-decoration-line: none; color: #000000 !important;" href="https://www.urdupoint.com/en/latest-news/hardik-pandya.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 border: 0px; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; outline: 0px; background: transparent; text-decoration-line: none; color: #000000 !important;" href="https://www.urdupoint.com/en/latest-news/kuldeep-yadav.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

England : 1 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks/Ben Duckett, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Chris Jordan/Reece Topley.

