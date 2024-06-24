Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Qualify For Semi-finals By Beating Australia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 24, 2024 | 07:38 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India qualify for semi-finals by beating Australia

India set 205-run target for Australia which could score 181 against the loss of seven wickets at Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

GROS ISLET: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2024) India on Monday beat Australia by 24 runs to qualify for the semi-finals in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 stage match at Darren Sammy cricket Stadium.

Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and invited India's captain Rohit Sharma to bat first.

Batting first, India scored 205 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs, with captain Rohit Sharma playing a brilliant innings of 92 runs.

But the Kangaroos failed to chase the target as they could score 181 runs against the loss of seven wickets in allocated 20 overs.

India remained unbeaten in this tournament while Australia needed to win this match to reach the semi-finals after their loss to Afghanistan.

Playing XIs:

Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 David Warner, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

