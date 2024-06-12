ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India qualify for Super 8 after beating USA

(@Abdulla99267510)

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12nd, 2024) India qualified for Super 8 after beating the United States by seven wickets in the 25th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International cricket stadium in New York on Wednesday.

The USA had set the target of 111 runs against the loss of eight wickets.

India's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against the USA. Batting first, the USA managed to score 110 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Opening for the USA, Shayan Jahangir and Steven Taylor began the innings. However, Shayan Jahangir was dismissed LBW on the very first ball, while Steven Taylor contributed 24 runs before being dismissed.

Other notable contributions included Andries Gous with 2 runs, captain Aaron Jones with 11, Nitish Kumar with 27, Corey Anderson with 15, and Harmeet Singh with 10 runs.

From India's side, Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler, taking 4 wickets. Hardik Pandya took 2 wickets, and Axar Patel secured 1 wicket.

Chasing the target, India successfully chase the target against the loss of just three wickets. Suryakumar Yadav scored 50 off 49 and remained not out while Shivam Dube made 31 runs off 35 balls and also remained not out. Both the players, after fall of the three wickets, stayed on the crease and helped their side to win the match.

Both the teams had previously won two matches each in the tournament and are competing in their third match today. The winner of this match will qualify for the Super 8.

Playing XIs:

USA: 1 Steven Taylor, 2 Shayan Jahangir, 3 Andries Gous, 4 Nitish Kumar, 5 Aaron Jones (capt), 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 9 Jasdeep Singh, 10 Saurabh Netravalkar, 11 Ali Khan

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Arshdeep Singh