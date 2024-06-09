ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Set 120-run Target For Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 09, 2024 | 07:39 PM
Pakistani bowlers gave really tough time to the Indians and restricted them to 119 runs by bowling first at Nassau County International Stadium New York.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2024) India set a 120-run target for Pakistan in the 19th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.
Indian scored 119 runs all out after the Pakistani bowlers gave them really tough time.
Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl first against India.
Earlier the rain caused concerns among the fans of the cricket ahead of Pakistan and India match.
The both teams are excited to take on each other in today’s encounter.
The ICC are hoping the 34,000-seater stadium it spent millions to speed-build in the span of five months would be at full capacity, to show America the spectacle cricket can be in its most fever-pitched form.
Imad Wasim did not play Pakistan's game against USA due to a rib-cage injury, but head coach Gary Kirsten said he is fit and will play against India.
Azam Khan, who made a golden duck in Dallas, could get dropped.
Playing XIs:
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan: 1 Mohammed Rizwan (wk), 2 Babar Azam (capt), 3 Usman Khan, 4 Fakhar Zaman, 5 Shadab Khan, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Mohammad Amir, 11 Haris Rauf
