ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India To Face USA Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:47 AM
The both teams are super excited to take on each other in the ongoing mega event.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12nd, 2024) In the ICC T20 World Cup, India will face United States in New York today.
The match will start at 7:30 pm.
Playing XIs:
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Arshdeep Singh
USA: 1 Steven Taylor, 2 Monank Patel (capt & wk), 3 Andries Gous, 4 Aaron Jones, 5 Nitish Kumar, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Jasdeep Singh, 9 Nosthush Kenjige, 10 Saurabh Netravalkar, 11 Ali Khan
