ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland opt to bowl first against Canada

The both teams are much excited to take on each other at the New York ground today.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2024) Ireland on Friday won the toss and opted to bowl first against Canada in the 13th match of ICC T20 World Cup match at New York ground.

Paul Stirling hopes to restrict Canada to a chaseable total on a pitch which has a lot lesser grass than on the previous days.

Playing XIs:

Ireland:

1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andy Balbirnie, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector/Ross Adair, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Josh Little, 11 Ben White.

Canada:

1 Aaron Johnson, 2 Navneet Dhaliwal, 3 Pargat Singh, 4 Nicholas Kirton, 5 Shreyas Movva (wk), 6 Dilpreet Bajwa, 7 Saad Bin Zafar (capt), 8 Dilon Heyliger, 9 Nikhil Dutta/Rishiv Joshi, 10 Kaleem Sana, 11 Jeremy Gordon.