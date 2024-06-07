ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland Opt To Bowl First Against Canada
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 07, 2024 | 07:15 PM
The both teams are much excited to take on each other at the New York ground today.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2024) Ireland on Friday won the toss and opted to bowl first against Canada in the 13th match of ICC T20 World Cup match at New York ground.
Paul Stirling hopes to restrict Canada to a chaseable total on a pitch which has a lot lesser grass than on the previous days.
The both sides are much excited to take on each other.
Playing XIs:
Ireland:
1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andy Balbirnie, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector/Ross Adair, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Josh Little, 11 Ben White.
Canada:
1 Aaron Johnson, 2 Navneet Dhaliwal, 3 Pargat Singh, 4 Nicholas Kirton, 5 Shreyas Movva (wk), 6 Dilpreet Bajwa, 7 Saad Bin Zafar (capt), 8 Dilon Heyliger, 9 Nikhil Dutta/Rishiv Joshi, 10 Kaleem Sana, 11 Jeremy Gordon.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets
US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong
BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubina Khalid
Strong coordination, collective approach emphasised to counter global warming, h ..
Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promotion of bilateral cooperation
Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva goons in Srinagar unacceptable: ..
Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment-friendly agric ..
Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers
The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday
Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU
Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive
KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets31 minutes ago
-
Advisor to CM inaugurates traditional cultural festival “Kaag” in Haripur3 hours ago
-
Treble-chasing Swiatek bids to extend French Open reign4 hours ago
-
Portugal's SL Benfica, Pakistan Football League team up to boost Pak sports economy9 hours ago
-
T20 WC: USA stuns Pakistan in thrilling Super Over upset10 hours ago
-
Celtics overpower Mavericks 107-89 in game one of the NBA Finals11 hours ago
-
Pakistan suffer defeat against Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifiers20 hours ago
-
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis20 hours ago
-
Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine race21 hours ago
-
Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine race21 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: US beat Pakistan in Super over match23 hours ago
-
Sidra to attend Young Olympic Ambassadors23 hours ago