ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands Beat Nepal By Six Wickets
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 04, 2024 | 09:08 PM
DALLAS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2024) Netherlands on Wednesday defeated Nepal by 6 wickets due to a superb batting performance by Max O'Dowd.
In the match played in the city of Dallas, USA, Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Nepal's team, batting first, managed to score 106 runs before being bowled out, with only 3 players able to enter double figures.
Asian team captain Rohit Paudel scored 35, while Gulshan Jha made 14 and Karan KC contributed 17 runs.
From the Netherlands side, Timm van der Gugten took 3 wickets for 18 runs, Logan van Beek took 3 for 20, while Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede took 2 wickets each.
In reply, Netherlands achieved the target before the loss of four wickets, thanks to a splendid half-century by Max O'Dowd.
Max O'Dowd played an innings of 54 runs off 48 balls with the help of 4 fours and a six, while Vikramjit Singh scored 22 and Sijbran Singh contributed 14 runs.
Playing XIs:
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (capt), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara
Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (capt and wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
