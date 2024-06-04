ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal

(@Abdulla99267510)

The seven match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is being played at a ground in Dallas today.

DALLAS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2024) Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first against Nepal in the seventh match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The both teams are determined to show amazing performance in their first encounter in the mega event.

Playing XIs:

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (capt), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (capt and wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma