ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands Opt To Bowl First Against Nepal
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 04, 2024 | 09:08 PM
The seven match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is being played at a ground in Dallas today.
DALLAS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2024) Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first against Nepal in the seventh match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
The match is being played at a ground in Dallas.
The both teams are determined to show amazing performance in their first encounter in the mega event.
Playing XIs:
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (capt), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara
Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (capt and wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
Recent Stories
SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy through tobacco tax hike
A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and nati ..
Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extended climate action on WED 2024
Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empowering Youth
Fire breaks out in Murree forest
Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 miners in Balochistan
Youth convention held in Sindh University campus
Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work
India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle its Hindutva agenda: Shabir Sh ..
Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area
Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Shehroze
Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism
More Stories From Sports
-
Scotland bat against England in T20 World Cup1 hour ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland opt to bat first against England2 hours ago
-
Shahid Afridi wants Babar lead fearlessly to lift T20 WC trophy1 hour ago
-
Sania Mirza opens up to find new love after divorce from Shoaib Malik2 hours ago
-
KSL schedule announced, tournament begins in September2 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update3 hours ago
-
KBBA President lauds memorial basketball tournament4 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results5 hours ago
-
PFL to play a key role in development of football in Pakistan6 hours ago
-
PFF names final squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifier matches6 hours ago
-
PFF, Milo collaborate to elevate Pakistan-Saudi Arabia match3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Football League kicks off with global stars in attendance10 hours ago