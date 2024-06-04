Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands Opt To Bowl First Against Nepal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 04, 2024 | 09:08 PM

The seven match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is being played at a ground in Dallas today.

DALLAS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2024) Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first against Nepal in the seventh match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The match is being played at a ground in Dallas.

The both teams are determined to show amazing performance in their first encounter in the mega event.

Playing XIs:

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (capt), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (capt and wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

