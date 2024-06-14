- Home
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan At Risk Due To Delay Over Toss Between USA And Ireland
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 14, 2024 | 08:46 PM
The latest reports say that the rain is continuing and the pitch will be analyzed at 9: 30 pm today to make any decision in this regard.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2024) Pakistan’s survival is at risk due to heavy rain in Lauderhill.
The toss between much-awaited match between the United States of America and Ireland is delayed due to rain.
The latest reports say that the pitch will be analyzed at 9:30 pm today. The assessment will decide the fate of Pakistan’s survival. If the match is cancelled then Pakistan will be out of the race in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
Pakistan earlier lost to the USA and India and won against Canada. The victory in the upcoming match for Pakistan is crucial for its survival in the mega event.
ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2024: USA Vs Ire
Playing XIs:
USA:1 Monank Patel (capt & wk), 2 Steven Taylor, 3 Andries Gous, 4 Aaron Jones, 5 Nitish Kumar, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Jasdeep Singh, 9 Saurabh Netravalkar, 10 Ali Khan, 11 Nosthush Kenjige/Shadley van Schalkwyk.
Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andrew Balbirnie, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Josh Little, 11 Craig Young.
