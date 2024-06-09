ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India To Lock Horns Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 09, 2024 | 02:44 PM
The both sides are quite excited for today’s encounter that will take place at 7:30 pm at Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2024) Pakistan and India will lock horns in the 19th ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (today).
The both teams are quite excited to take on each other.
The match will start at 7: 30 pm of Pakistan time.
The ICC are hoping the 34,000-seater stadium it spent millions to speed-build in the span of five months would be at full capacity, to show America the spectacle cricket can be in its most fever-pitched form.
Imad Wasim did not play Pakistan's game against USA due to a rib-cage injury, but head coach Gary Kirsten said he is fit and will play against India.
Azam Khan, who made a golden duck in Dallas, could get dropped.
Playing XIs:
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan: 1 Mohammed Rizwan (wk), 2 Babar Azam (capt), 3 Usman Khan, 4 Fakhar Zaman, 5 Shadab Khan, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Mohammad Amir, 11 Haris Rauf
