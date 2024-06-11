ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

(@Abdulla99267510)

This match is do-or-die for Pakistan after loss in two matches in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York today.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2024) Pakistan on Tuesday won the toss and opted to bowl first against Canada in the 22nd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

It is a must-win match for Pakistan as previously it lost against USA and India.

“We will try out best to win this match,” said Babar Azam.

The Canadian captain said that they would make maximum scores to put pressure on Pakistan, so they could not win this match.

A loss or even a weather-interrupted game could end Pakistan’s World Cup campaign early, especially if the USA secures just one more point, which would guarantee their advancement to the next round.

Pakistan’s performance so far has been disappointing.

They lost their opening match to the USA in a Super Over and then narrowly missed the target against India, losing by six runs while chasing 120.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Vs Canada match

Looking at past encounters, Pakistan and Canada have faced each other in T20Is, with Pakistan securing a 35-run victory back in 2008 under Salman Butt’s captaincy.

Playing XIs:

Canada: Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Rayyan Pathan, Ravinderpal Singh.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan and Abbas Afridi.