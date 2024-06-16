Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Opt To Field First Against Ireland

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 16, 2024 | 07:13 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

Pakistan has replaced Naseem Shah with Abbas Afridi while Ireland have brought in Ben White for Craig Young.

LAUDERHILL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2024) Pakistan on Sunday won the toss and opted to field first against Ireland in the 36th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan replaced Naseem Shah with Abbasi Afridi while Ireland brought in Ben White for Craig Young.

The match is being played at Lauderhill ground in Florida. The both sides are excited to take on each other.

ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Playing XIS:

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 2 Saim Ayub 3 Babar Azam (capt) 4 Fakhar Zaman 5 Usman Khan 6 Shadab Khan 7 Imad Wasim 8 Shaheen Afridi 9 Abbas Afridi 10 Haris Rauf 11 Mohammad Amir

Ireland:1 Andy Balbirnie 2 Paul Stirling (capt) 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk) 4 Harry Tector 5 Curtis Campher 6 George Dockrell 7 Gareth Delany 8 Mark Adair 9 Barry McCarthy 10 Josh Little 11 Ben White

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 World ICC Young George Craig Florida Ireland Usman Khan Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Cuban Peso Sunday Afridi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

11 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

20 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

20 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

20 hours ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

20 hours ago
Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

20 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

20 hours ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

20 hours ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

20 hours ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

20 hours ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports