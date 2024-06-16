ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan has replaced Naseem Shah with Abbas Afridi while Ireland have brought in Ben White for Craig Young.

LAUDERHILL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2024) Pakistan on Sunday won the toss and opted to field first against Ireland in the 36th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The match is being played at Lauderhill ground in Florida. The both sides are excited to take on each other.

ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Playing XIS:

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 2 Saim Ayub 3 Babar Azam (capt) 4 Fakhar Zaman 5 Usman Khan 6 Shadab Khan 7 Imad Wasim 8 Shaheen Afridi 9 Abbas Afridi 10 Haris Rauf 11 Mohammad Amir

Ireland:1 Andy Balbirnie 2 Paul Stirling (capt) 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk) 4 Harry Tector 5 Curtis Campher 6 George Dockrell 7 Gareth Delany 8 Mark Adair 9 Barry McCarthy 10 Josh Little 11 Ben White