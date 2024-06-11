ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Secure First Victory By Beating Canada
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 11, 2024 | 07:12 PM
Pakistan won the match by successfully chasing the target of 107 runs in the 22nd match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium today.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2024) Pakistan finally secured first victory in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday. Pakistan beat Canada by seven wickets.
Captain Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan maintained a partnership and led Pakistan to a strong position to chase 107-run target set by Canada.
Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and and opted to bowl first against Canada in the 22nd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
Pakistan had earlier lost two matches; one against USA in a Super Over and then narrowly missed the target against India, losing by six runs while chasing 120.
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Vs Canada match
Playing XIs:
Canada: Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Rayyan Pathan, Ravinderpal Singh.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan and Abbas Afridi.
