ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan To Play Crucial Match Against Canada
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 11, 2024 | 11:46 AM
Pakistan must win their remaining group stage matches to stay in the competition.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2024) Pakistan is set for a crucial match against Canada today at the Nassau County International cricket Stadium in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
A loss or even a weather-interrupted game could end Pakistan’s World Cup campaign early, especially if the USA secures just one more point, which would guarantee their advancement to the next round.
Pakistan’s performance so far has been disappointing.
They lost their opening match to the USA in a Super Over and then narrowly missed the target against India, losing by six runs while chasing 120.
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Vs Canada match
Looking at past encounters, Pakistan and Canada have faced each other in T20Is, with Pakistan securing a 35-run victory back in 2008 under Salman Butt’s captaincy.
Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim, who underperformed, might be replaced by Saim Ayub or Azam Khan.
Canada, on the other hand, is likely to maintain the same lineup that led them to victory against Ireland.
Playing XIs:
Canada: Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Rayyan Pathan, Ravinderpal Singh.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan and Abbas Afridi.
