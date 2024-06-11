Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan To Play Crucial Match Against Canada

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 11, 2024 | 11:46 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

Pakistan must win their remaining group stage matches to stay in the competition.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2024) Pakistan is set for a crucial match against Canada today at the Nassau County International cricket Stadium in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan must win their remaining group stage matches to stay in the competition.

A loss or even a weather-interrupted game could end Pakistan’s World Cup campaign early, especially if the USA secures just one more point, which would guarantee their advancement to the next round.

Pakistan’s performance so far has been disappointing.

They lost their opening match to the USA in a Super Over and then narrowly missed the target against India, losing by six runs while chasing 120.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Vs Canada match

Looking at past encounters, Pakistan and Canada have faced each other in T20Is, with Pakistan securing a 35-run victory back in 2008 under Salman Butt’s captaincy.

Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim, who underperformed, might be replaced by Saim Ayub or Azam Khan.

Canada, on the other hand, is likely to maintain the same lineup that led them to victory against Ireland.

Playing XIs:

Canada: Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Rayyan Pathan, Ravinderpal Singh.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan and Abbas Afridi.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Cricket T20 World ICC Canada Same Nassau Dillon Ireland Usman Khan Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Afridi

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

3 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

12 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

12 hours ago
 Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

12 hours ago
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

12 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

13 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

13 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

13 hours ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

13 hours ago
 Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person fo ..

Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports