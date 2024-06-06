ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

(@Abdulla99267510)

It is the first match between Pakistan and the USA which will be played at Dallas Ground today at 8:30 pm Pakistan Time.

DALLAS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 6th, 2024) Pakistan and United States of America (USA) will take on each other at Dallas cricket stadium on Thursday (today).

The match will start at 8:30 pm Pakistan time.

Pakistan and the USA teams will face each other for the first time, and the USA defeated Canada by 7 wickets in their first match.

On the other hand, national captain Babar Azam and fast bowler Mohammad Amir are determined to win.

National captain Babar Azam said that the USA’s wickets are favorable for bowlers but their team combination is excellent.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir said in a press conference that they have come here to win and are ready for all kinds of situations.

Squads:

USA: 1 Steven Taylor, 2 Monank Patel (capt), 3 Andries Gous (wk), 4 Aaron Jones, 5 Nitish Kumar, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 9 Jasdeep Singh, 10 Ali Khan, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan 2 Babar Azam 3 Usman Khan 4 Fakhar Zaman 5 Azam Khan 6 Iftikhar Ahmed 7 Shadab Khan 7 8 Shaheen Afridi 9 Haris Rauf 10 Mohammad Amir 11 Abrar Ahmed