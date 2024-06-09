ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain Delays Pakistan-India Match Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 09, 2024 | 07:09 PM
The latest reports say that the light rain continues in New York which has caused delay to the match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Stadium today.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2024) The much-anticipated match between Pakistan and India in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has been delayed due to the rain in New York.
The match was due to start at 7: 30 pm, Pakistan time, but the light rain hour before the match continued till writing of these words.
“The match has been delayed for an hour,” say the officials, citing the rain as reason.
It is 19th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
The fans are eagerly looking forward to this high-stakes encounter. However, the latest updates indicate that rain began falling in New York just before the match and has been continuing intermittently.
The ICC are hoping the 34,000-seater stadium it spent millions to speed-build in the span of five months would be at full capacity, to show America the spectacle cricket can be in its most fever-pitched form.
Imad Wasim did not play Pakistan's game against USA due to a rib-cage injury, but head coach Gary Kirsten said he is fit and will play against India.
Azam Khan, who made a golden duck in Dallas, could get dropped.
Playing XIs:
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan: 1 Mohammed Rizwan (wk), 2 Babar Azam (capt), 3 Usman Khan, 4 Fakhar Zaman, 5 Shadab Khan, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Mohammad Amir, 11 Haris Rauf
