Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain Delays Pakistan-India Match Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 09, 2024 | 07:09 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

The latest reports say that the light rain continues in New York which has caused delay to the match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Stadium today.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2024) The much-anticipated match between Pakistan and India in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has been delayed due to the rain in New York.

The match was due to start at 7: 30 pm, Pakistan time, but the light rain hour before the match continued till writing of these words.

“The match has been delayed for an hour,” say the officials, citing the rain as reason.

It is 19th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The fans are eagerly looking forward to this high-stakes encounter. However, the latest updates indicate that rain began falling in New York just before the match and has been continuing intermittently.

The ICC are hoping the 34,000-seater stadium it spent millions to speed-build in the span of five months would be at full capacity, to show America the spectacle cricket can be in its most fever-pitched form.

Imad Wasim did not play Pakistan's game against USA due to a rib-cage injury, but head coach Gary Kirsten said he is fit and will play against India.

Azam Khan, who made a golden duck in Dallas, could get dropped.

Playing XIs:

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: 1 Mohammed Rizwan (wk), 2 Babar Azam (capt), 3 Usman Khan, 4 Fakhar Zaman, 5 Shadab Khan, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Mohammad Amir, 11 Haris Rauf

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Cricket T20 World ICC Gary Dallas New York Virat Kohli Usman Khan Babar Azam Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Hardik Pandya Mohammad Amir Rishabh Pant Suryakumar Yadav Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Gold Afridi Coach Million

Recent Stories

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of ma ..

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

19 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

19 hours ago
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

20 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

20 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

20 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

20 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

20 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports