Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain May Affect South Africa-India Final Match Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 29, 2024 | 04:28 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

There is a possibility that that the final match could be rescheduled for Sunday (tomorrow) but rain is also expected that day.

BRIDGETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) The rain may impact much-awaited final match between South Africa and India on Saturday (today).

The weather forecast shows that the match could be affected by the rain at Bridgetown ground.

There is a possibility that that the final match could be rescheduled for Sunday (tomorrow) but rain is also expected that day.

As per the schedule, the match will start at 7:30 p.m.

In the semi-finals played earlier, South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 9 wickets while India won against England by 68 runs.

Playing XIs:

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 David Miller, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Heinrich Klaasen 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi/Ottneil Baartman

Related Topics

India Africa Afghanistan Weather Bridgetown David South Africa Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Keshav Maharaj Rishabh Pant Kuldeep Yadav Suryakumar Yadav May Sunday P

Recent Stories

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

10 minutes ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

21 minutes ago
 Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

30 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

1 hour ago
 Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

1 hour ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

2 hours ago
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

17 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

17 hours ago
 Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary o ..

Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports