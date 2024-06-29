ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

(@Abdulla99267510)

There is a possibility that that the final match could be rescheduled for Sunday (tomorrow) but rain is also expected that day.

BRIDGETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) The rain may impact much-awaited final match between South Africa and India on Saturday (today).

The weather forecast shows that the match could be affected by the rain at Bridgetown ground.

As per the schedule, the match will start at 7:30 p.m.

In the semi-finals played earlier, South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 9 wickets while India won against England by 68 runs.

Playing XIs:

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 David Miller, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Heinrich Klaasen 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi/Ottneil Baartman