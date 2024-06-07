ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland Beat Namibia By Five Wickets
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 07, 2024 | 07:11 PM
Scotland successfully chased the target of 160 runs set by Namibia at the Bridgetown stadium
BRIDGETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2024) Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets in a Group B match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 held in Bridgetown on Friday.
Namibia posted a total of 155/9 in their 20 overs. Captain Gerhard Erasmus was the top scorer with 52 runs. Contributions also came from Zane Green with 28 runs, Nikolaas Davin with 20, David Wiese with 14, Jan Frylinck with 12, and JJ Smit with 11.
Scotland's Brad Wheal secured three wickets, Brad Currie took two, and Shris Sole, Chris Greaves, and Michael Leask each took one.
Pursuing a target of 156 runs, Scotland achieved victory with five wickets remaining and nine balls to spare. Richie Berrington led the scoring with 47 runs, while Michael Leask, who was named player of the match, contributed 35.
Michael Jones added 26 runs, and Brandon McMullen chipped in with 19. On Namibia's side, Gerhard Erasmus took two wickets, with Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, and Bernard Scholtz each claiming one.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland opt to bowl first against Canada
US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong
BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubina Khalid
Strong coordination, collective approach emphasised to counter global warming, h ..
Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promotion of bilateral cooperation
Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva goons in Srinagar unacceptable: ..
Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment-friendly agric ..
Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers
The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday
Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU
Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive
KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland opt to bowl first against Canada11 minutes ago
-
Advisor to CM inaugurates traditional cultural festival “Kaag” in Haripur3 hours ago
-
Treble-chasing Swiatek bids to extend French Open reign3 hours ago
-
Portugal's SL Benfica, Pakistan Football League team up to boost Pak sports economy9 hours ago
-
T20 WC: USA stuns Pakistan in thrilling Super Over upset10 hours ago
-
Celtics overpower Mavericks 107-89 in game one of the NBA Finals11 hours ago
-
Pakistan suffer defeat against Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifiers19 hours ago
-
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis20 hours ago
-
Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine race20 hours ago
-
Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine race21 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: US beat Pakistan in Super over match23 hours ago
-
Sidra to attend Young Olympic Ambassadors23 hours ago