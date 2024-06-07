ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets

(@Abdulla99267510)

Scotland successfully chased the target of 160 runs set by Namibia at the Bridgetown stadium

BRIDGETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2024) Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets in a Group B match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 held in Bridgetown on Friday.

Namibia posted a total of 155/9 in their 20 overs. Captain Gerhard Erasmus was the top scorer with 52 runs. Contributions also came from Zane Green with 28 runs, Nikolaas Davin with 20, David Wiese with 14, Jan Frylinck with 12, and JJ Smit with 11.

Scotland's Brad Wheal secured three wickets, Brad Currie took two, and Shris Sole, Chris Greaves, and Michael Leask each took one.

Pursuing a target of 156 runs, Scotland achieved victory with five wickets remaining and nine balls to spare. Richie Berrington led the scoring with 47 runs, while Michael Leask, who was named player of the match, contributed 35.

Michael Jones added 26 runs, and Brandon McMullen chipped in with 19. On Namibia's side, Gerhard Erasmus took two wickets, with Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, and Bernard Scholtz each claiming one.