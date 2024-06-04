ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland Opt To Bat First Against England
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 04, 2024 | 07:21 PM
The sixth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is being played at the Bridgetown stadium today.
BRIDGETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2024) Scotland won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the sixth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Bridgetown stadium on Tuesday (today).
England's captain Jos Buttler indicated that he would have opted to bowl first regardless of the toss outcome. He expressed his delight at the return of Jofra Archer from injury, who will bring significant strength to the bowling attack. Archer will be complemented by Mark Wood, who has been selected over Reece Topley to add extra pace to the lineup.
Squads:
England: 1 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Adil Rashid
Scotland: 1 George Munsey, 2 Michael Jones, 3 Brandon McMullen, 4 Richie Berrington (capt), 5 Matt Cross (wk), 6 Michael Leask, 7 Chris Greaves, 8 Mark Watt, 9 Brad Wheal, 10 Chris Sole, 11 Brad Currie
