ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Semi-finals Schedule Confirmed
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2024 | 07:11 PM
The four teams including India, Afghanistan, South Africa and England have made their space in the seminal finals of the mega event.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2024) The semi-finalists for the T20 World Cup 2024 have been decided, with India, South Africa, England, and Afghanistan advancing to compete for spots in the final.
India secured their place by defeating Australia while South Africa maintained an unbeaten record.
England also advanced despite a loss to Australia earlier.
Afghanistan made history by reaching their first-ever T20 World Cup semi-final after defeating Bangladesh in the Super 8.
Here is the schedule for the semi-finals:
Semi-final 1: South Africa vs Afghanistan on June 27, 5:30AM (PST) at Brian Lara cricket academy, Trinidad and Tobago.
Semi-final 2: India vs England on June 27, 7:30PM (PST) at Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana.
