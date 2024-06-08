ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Beat Netherlands By Four Wickets
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 08, 2024 | 08:21 PM
Tristan Stubbs scored 33 runs, and David Miller played an unbeaten innings of 59 runs to lead the team to victory against Netherlands
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2024) South Africa on Saturday defeated the Netherlands by 4 wickets in the 16 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
The match was played at Nassau County International cricket Stadium in New York.
South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Batting first against South Africa, the Netherlands scored 103 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted overs. Sybrand Engelbrecht scored 40 runs, and Logan van Beek contributed 23 runs.
For South Africa, Ottniel Baartman took 4 wickets, while Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen each claimed 2 wickets.
Chasing the target, the Proteas faced significant challenges and lost 4 wickets for just 12 runs.
However, Tristan Stubbs scored 33 runs, and David Miller played an unbeaten innings of 59 runs to lead the team to victory.
Playing XIs:
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11Ottneil Baartman
Netherlands: 1 Max O'Dowd, 2 Michael Levitt, 3 Vikramjit Singh, 4 Scott Edwards (capt, wk), 5 Teja Nidamanuru, 6 Bas de Leede, 7 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 8 Logan van Beek, 9 Tim Pringle, 10 Paul van Meekeren, 11 Vivian Kingma
