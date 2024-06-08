ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl first against Netherlands

(@Abdulla99267510)

The both teams are quite excited to take on each other in today's match at a ground in New York.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2024) South Africa elected to bowl first against Netherland in the 16th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday (today).

Playing XIs:

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11Ottneil Baartman

Netherlands: 1 Max O'Dowd, 2 Michael Levitt, 3 Vikramjit Singh, 4 Scott Edwards (capt, wk), 5 Teja Nidamanuru, 6 Bas de Leede, 7 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 8 Logan van Beek, 9 Tim Pringle, 10 Paul van Meekeren, 11 Vivian Kingma