ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Elect To Bowl First Against Netherlands
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 08, 2024 | 08:21 PM
The both teams are quite excited to take on each other in today’s match at a ground in New York.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2024) South Africa elected to bowl first against Netherland in the 16th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday (today).
The both sides are quite excited to take on each other.
Playing XIs:
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11Ottneil Baartman
Netherlands: 1 Max O'Dowd, 2 Michael Levitt, 3 Vikramjit Singh, 4 Scott Edwards (capt, wk), 5 Teja Nidamanuru, 6 Bas de Leede, 7 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 8 Logan van Beek, 9 Tim Pringle, 10 Paul van Meekeren, 11 Vivian Kingma
