ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal

ANTIGUA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2024) South Africa narrowly defeated Nepal by one run in a nail-biting encounter at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday.

In the 31st match of the T20 World Cup, hosted by the International cricket Council (ICC) in the USA and West Indies, Nepal won the toss and elected to field against South Africa. The match took place at the Arnos Vale Cricket Stadium in Kingstown.

South Africa's Innings:

In response to Nepal's decision, South Africa's Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks opened the batting. The left-handed de Kock could not stay at the crease for long, scoring only 10 runs before getting out, while Reeza Hendricks stood out with a remarkable 43 runs.

Following the loss of two wickets, captain Aiden Markram took charge but was bowled out for 15 runs. Tristan Stubbs scored 27 runs, David Miller managed 7, Heinrich Klaasen added 3, and Marco Jansen scored just 1 run. South Africa's total score was 115. From Nepal's side, Kusal Bhurtel took 4 wickets and Dipendra Singh Airee claimed 3 wickets.

Nepal's Innings:

Chasing a target of 116 runs, Nepal began their innings responsibly.

Both openers brought the team's total to 35 runs before Kusal Bhurtel was clean-bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi after scoring 13 runs.

Asif Sheikh stood out with 43 runs, and Anil Sah contributed 27 runs.

After the fall of three wickets, the rest of the Nepali players could not sustain their momentum, and they fell short of the target.

For South Africa, Tabraiz Shamsi delivered an impressive performance, taking 4 wickets in his 4 overs. Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram each secured one wicket.

Squads:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara