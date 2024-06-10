ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Opt To Bat First Against Bangladesh
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 10, 2024 | 07:41 PM
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point news-June 10th, 2024) South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the 21st match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
The match is being played at Nassau County International cricket Stadium.
The both teams are quite excited to take on each other.
Squads:
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das (wk), 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Taskin Ahmed 11 Mustafizur Rahman
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11Ottneil Baartman
