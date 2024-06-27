Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Reach Final After Dominant Victory Over Afghanistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:36 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afghanistan

South Africa successfully chased down the modest target of 57 runs in the 9th over at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.

TAROUBA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2024) The ICC T20 World Cup 2024’s first semi-final, South Africa secured a historic spot in the final after a dominant victory over Afghanistan by 9 wickets on Thursday.

South Africa successfully chased down the modest target of 57 runs in the 9th over. The match, hosted at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, with Afghanistan opting to bat first after winning the toss.

Afghanistan’s batting lineup struggled against South Africa’s fierce bowling attack. Except for Azmatullah Omarzai, who scored 10 runs, no other player managed to reach double figures. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad were all dismissed without scoring.

The Afghan team was bowled out for 56 runs in 11.5 overs. Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi each claimed three wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje took two wickets apiece for South Africa.

South Africa’s chase began with an early setback when Quinton de Kock was dismissed by Fazalhaq Farooqi in the first over.

However, Reeza Hendricks and captain Aiden Markram stabilized the innings, scoring 29 and 23 runs respectively, to reach the target in 8.5 overs.

The victory marks the first time South Africa reached the final of a major cricket event.

The second semi-final between India and England is scheduled for 7:30 PM this evening. The winner of this match will face South Africa in the final.

SQUADS:

AFGHANISTAN: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Nangyalai Khurot, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

SOUTH AFRICA : Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Related Topics

India Africa Cricket Attack Afghanistan T20 World ICC David South Africa Gulbadin Naib Mohammad Nabi Rashid Khan Keshav Maharaj Tabraiz Shamsi Event All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

2 hours ago
 PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

11 hours ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

11 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

11 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

11 hours ago
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

11 hours ago
 RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

11 hours ago
 6 NA committees elect their chairmen

6 NA committees elect their chairmen

11 hours ago
 Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

11 hours ago
 Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda ma ..

Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana

12 hours ago
 Traders demands to end unannounced electric load s ..

Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports