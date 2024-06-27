- Home
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Reach Final After Dominant Victory Over Afghanistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:36 AM
South Africa successfully chased down the modest target of 57 runs in the 9th over at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.
TAROUBA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2024) The ICC T20 World Cup 2024’s first semi-final, South Africa secured a historic spot in the final after a dominant victory over Afghanistan by 9 wickets on Thursday.
South Africa successfully chased down the modest target of 57 runs in the 9th over. The match, hosted at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, with Afghanistan opting to bat first after winning the toss.
Afghanistan’s batting lineup struggled against South Africa’s fierce bowling attack. Except for Azmatullah Omarzai, who scored 10 runs, no other player managed to reach double figures. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad were all dismissed without scoring.
The Afghan team was bowled out for 56 runs in 11.5 overs. Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi each claimed three wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje took two wickets apiece for South Africa.
South Africa’s chase began with an early setback when Quinton de Kock was dismissed by Fazalhaq Farooqi in the first over.
However, Reeza Hendricks and captain Aiden Markram stabilized the innings, scoring 29 and 23 runs respectively, to reach the target in 8.5 overs.
The victory marks the first time South Africa reached the final of a major cricket event.
The second semi-final between India and England is scheduled for 7:30 PM this evening. The winner of this match will face South Africa in the final.
SQUADS:
AFGHANISTAN: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Nangyalai Khurot, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
SOUTH AFRICA : Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
