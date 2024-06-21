ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach semi-finals after beating England

(@Abdulla99267510)

South Africa had set 164-run target for England which could score only 156 runs at Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

GROS ISLET: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2024) South Africa qualified for Semi-Final after beating defending champion England by seven runs on Friday.

South Africa, batting first, posted a total of 163 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. England, however, could score 156 runs while chasing the target.

Quinton de Kock led the scoring with 65 runs off 38 balls. Other notable contributions came from Reeza Hendricks, who scored 19 runs, Heinrich Klaasen with 9, Aiden Markram with 1, and David Miller who added 43 runs to the total.

On the bowling side, Jofra Archer took 3 wickets for England, while Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid each claimed one wicket.

Both teams entered this match with one victory each in the Super 8 stage; South Africa had previously defeated the USA, and England had beaten the West Indies.

The winner of this match would secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Playing XIs:

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markam, 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Ottneil Baartman, 11 Anrich Nortje

England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt, wk), 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Reece Topley