ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the weather condition may affect the much-awaited match between South Africa and India

BRIDGETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between South Africa and India in Bridgetown tomorrow.

The match will start at 7:30 p.m.

In the semi-finals played yesterday, South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 9 wickets, while India won against England by 68 runs.

The latest reports say that the weather condition may affect the much-awaited match between South Africa and India.

Playing XIs:

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 David Miller, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Heinrich Klaasen 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi/Ottneil Baartman