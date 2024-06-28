ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa To Face India In Final Match Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:56 PM
The latest reports say that the weather condition may affect the much-awaited match between South Africa and India
BRIDGETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between South Africa and India in Bridgetown tomorrow.
The match will start at 7:30 p.m.
In the semi-finals played yesterday, South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 9 wickets, while India won against England by 68 runs.
The latest reports say that the weather condition may affect the much-awaited match between South Africa and India.
Playing XIs:
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 David Miller, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Heinrich Klaasen 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi/Ottneil Baartman
Recent Stories
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
2 accused arrested in different cases
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor
Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan
Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram
Body of drowned youth found from canal
Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadshedding amid heatwave: Farooq Satta ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow22 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Eastbourne International WTA results3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed move in Para Archery World Ranking Event final4 hours ago
-
France makes multibillion-euro gamble on Olympic gold4 hours ago
-
Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France4 hours ago
-
Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for Paris on July 45 hours ago
-
Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years5 hours ago
-
Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships finals5 hours ago
-
Interfaith peace sports festival concludes in Hafizabad5 hours ago
-
12 matches decided in National Netball C'ship5 hours ago
-
Asjad Iqbal outplays current World Champion in Asian Snooker C'ship6 hours ago
-
India fans dream of World Cup glory after long wait11 hours ago