Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa To Face India In Final Match Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:56 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

The latest reports say that the weather condition may affect the much-awaited match between South Africa and India

BRIDGETOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between South Africa and India in Bridgetown tomorrow.

The match will start at 7:30 p.m.

In the semi-finals played yesterday, South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 9 wickets, while India won against England by 68 runs.

The latest reports say that the weather condition may affect the much-awaited match between South Africa and India.

Playing XIs:

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 David Miller, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Heinrich Klaasen 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi/Ottneil Baartman

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Weather T20 World ICC Bridgetown David South Africa Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Keshav Maharaj Rishabh Pant Kuldeep Yadav Suryakumar Yadav May P

Recent Stories

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

6 minutes ago
 Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary o ..

Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..

2 minutes ago
 Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval ..

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay

14 minutes ago
 Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stole ..

Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle

2 minutes ago
 Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final ..

Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow

22 minutes ago
 2 accused arrested in different cases

2 accused arrested in different cases

17 minutes ago
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Gov ..

MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor

2 minutes ago
 Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South d ..

Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..

2 minutes ago
 Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace p ..

Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan

2 minutes ago
 Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony ..

Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram

2 minutes ago
 Body of drowned youth found from canal

Body of drowned youth found from canal

22 minutes ago
 Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadsheddi ..

Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadshedding amid heatwave: Farooq Satta ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports