ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Opt To Bat First Against South Africa
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2024 | 07:49 PM
It is the fourth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which is being played at New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium today.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2024) Sri Lanka on Monday won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa.
It is the fourth match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which is being played at Nassau County International cricket Stadium.
Teams:
Sri Lanka (possible): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kamindu Mendis, 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), 8 Dasun Shanaka, 9 Maheesh Theekshana/Dilshan Madushanka, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Matheesha Pathirana
South Africa (possible): 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Bjorn Fortuin, 10 Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje, 11Ottneil Baartman
