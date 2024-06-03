ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against South Africa

(@Abdulla99267510)

It is the fourth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which is being played at New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium today.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2024) Sri Lanka on Monday won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa.

Teams:

Sri Lanka (possible): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kamindu Mendis, 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), 8 Dasun Shanaka, 9 Maheesh Theekshana/Dilshan Madushanka, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Matheesha Pathirana

South Africa (possible): 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Bjorn Fortuin, 10 Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje, 11Ottneil Baartman