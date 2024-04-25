Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Unveiled In Islamabad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy was unveiled here at the Shakarparian National Park on Thursday with a sense of excitement and anticipation

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy was unveiled here at the Shakarparian National Park on Thursday with a sense of excitement and anticipation.

As it got unveiled, it was greeted by enthusiastic fans, eagered to catch a glimpse of the coveted trophy.

The trophy's three-day tour of Pakistan is a symbol of hope and unity, bringing together cricket enthusiasts from all walks of life.

From Islamabad the trophy would travel to Abbottabad thus giving a chance to the city’s fans to gather around and marvel at its sleek shimmering silver design.

In Pakistan, the trophy’s final stop would be Lahore, the heart of cricketing culture.

The trophy would be the centerpiece at the Gaddafi Stadium, during the last T20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday.

The trophy's presence would be a reminder that with hard work and dedication, the dreams of lifting the coveted prize could become a reality.

The stage was set for the main event (ICC T20 World Cup 2024) to be held in the USA and West Indies from June 2 to 29, where world's top teams would compete for the ultimate prize.

The trophy was also pictured outside the Parliament house and Faisal Mosque. The trophy's tour of Pakistan is a testament to the power of cricket to unite and inspire cricket fans all around the world.

