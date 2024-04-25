ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Unveiled In Islamabad
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM
The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy was unveiled here at the Shakarparian National Park on Thursday with a sense of excitement and anticipation
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy was unveiled here at the Shakarparian National Park on Thursday with a sense of excitement and anticipation.
As it got unveiled, it was greeted by enthusiastic fans, eagered to catch a glimpse of the coveted trophy.
The trophy's three-day tour of Pakistan is a symbol of hope and unity, bringing together cricket enthusiasts from all walks of life.
From Islamabad the trophy would travel to Abbottabad thus giving a chance to the city’s fans to gather around and marvel at its sleek shimmering silver design.
In Pakistan, the trophy’s final stop would be Lahore, the heart of cricketing culture.
The trophy would be the centerpiece at the Gaddafi Stadium, during the last T20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday.
The trophy's presence would be a reminder that with hard work and dedication, the dreams of lifting the coveted prize could become a reality.
The stage was set for the main event (ICC T20 World Cup 2024) to be held in the USA and West Indies from June 2 to 29, where world's top teams would compete for the ultimate prize.
The trophy was also pictured outside the Parliament house and Faisal Mosque. The trophy's tour of Pakistan is a testament to the power of cricket to unite and inspire cricket fans all around the world.
Recent Stories
Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister
Immunization campaign to protect children from deadly diseases in full swing
Action taken against officers not recovering 85% tax: Secretary
Haiti transitional council sworn in after months of violence
IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI founder till April 20,
Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia forced out
Collective efforts needed to curb terrorism: Barrister Saif
China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for space station
Police arrest 4 suspects, recovered phones, bikes
Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike
WWB directed to identify board’s land for revenue generation
Poverty to be ended by establishing border markets: Balochistan Governor
More Stories From Sports
-
Islamabad Tennis Club demolished by CDA amid anti-encroachment action at public park: Tarar24 minutes ago
-
Shayan, Rashid, Junaid to represent Pakistan in U12 Regional Qualifying Jrs43 minutes ago
-
Olympic Games Paris 2024: How teams qualified51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to tour New Zealand for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is next March40 minutes ago
-
Xavi and Barca remain tied in marriage of convenience5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Master Tenpin Bowling C'ship postponed5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results5 minutes ago
-
1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month2 hours ago
-
Usain Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador3 hours ago
-
Wapda Inter-Unit Kabaddi Tournament to start from April 282 hours ago
-
Zone-VI Whites qualify for final in cricket tournament3 hours ago
-
Int’l tennis player Hamza receives cash award incentive for outstanding performance4 hours ago