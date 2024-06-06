ICC T20 World Cup 2024: US beat Pakistan in Super over match

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chasing a target of 160 runs, the USA showed responsible play, scoring 159 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the allotted 20 overs, leading to a tie between the two teams.

DALLAS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2024) the eleventh match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the USA defeated Pakistan by 6 runs in a super over on Thursday night.

In the match held in Dallas, Pakistan batted first and scored 159 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Super Over

Aaron Jones and Harmeet Singh came out to bat for the USA, while Mohammad Amir bowled for Pakistan.

American all-rounder Aaron Jones hit a four on the first ball and scored a double on the second ball. One run each was scored on the third and fourth balls. On the fifth ball, 2 runs were scored, and on the sixth ball, Aaron Jones was run out while scoring a double. In the super over, 2 runs each were scored on 2 wide balls, and 3 runs were scored on the third wide ball, giving Pakistan a target of 19 runs to win.

Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed came to bat for Pakistan, while Saurabh Netravalkar bowled for the USA.

All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed faced the first ball and hit a four on the second ball. A wide ball followed. Iftikhar Ahmed was caught out on the third ball, bringing Shadab Khan to bat. After another wide ball, a four was hit on the fourth ball. Two runs were scored on the fifth ball, and one run on the last ball, resulting in Pakistan scoring only 13 runs in response, leading to a defeat by 6 runs.

Earlier, in the eleventh match of the T20 World Cup held in Dallas, the USA captain won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. While batting, Pakistan scored 159 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs, with captain Babar Azam being the top scorer with 44 runs.

Pakistan’s batting start was disappointing as the top three batters were out for a total of 26 runs in the power play. Mohammad Rizwan scored 9, Usman Khan 3, and Fakhar Zaman 11 runs before returning to the pavilion.

Shadab Khan scored 40, Iftikhar Ahmed 18, while Mohammad Azam was out without scoring. Shaheen Shah Afridi remained unbeaten with 23 runs, and Haris Rauf scored 3 runs.

For the USA, Netravalkar took 3 wickets, Saurabh Netravalkar took 2, and Ali Khan and Jasdeep Singh took one wicket each.

Squads:

USA: 1 Steven Taylor, 2 Monank Patel (capt), 3 Andries Gous (wk), 4 Aaron Jones, 5 Nitish Kumar, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 9 Jasdeep Singh, 10 Ali Khan, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan 2 Babar Azam 3 Usman Khan 4 Fakhar Zaman 5 Azam Khan 6 Iftikhar Ahmed 7 Shadab Khan 7 8 Shaheen Afridi 9 Haris Rauf 10 Mohammad Amir 11 Abrar Ahmed