ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

LAUDERHILL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2024) In ICC T20 World Cup, United States of America will face Ireland in Lauderhill today.

The match will start at half past seven in the evening.

Pitch and Conditions

The weather forecast predicts heavy rain for the next three days. The pitches have largely remained covered, and this situation is expected to persist. Five counties, including Broward—where the stadium is situated—are under a state of emergency. The groundskeepers will face significant challenges, and it will take a miracle for them to even inspect the surface beneath the covers.

Playing XIs:

USA:1 Monank Patel (capt & wk), 2 Steven Taylor, 3 Andries Gous, 4 Aaron Jones, 5 Nitish Kumar, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Jasdeep Singh, 9 Saurabh Netravalkar, 10 Ali Khan, 11 Nosthush Kenjige/Shadley van Schalkwyk.

Conditions will probably dictate who among Ben White, the legspinner, or Craig Young, the fast bowler, play.

Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andrew Balbirnie, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Josh Little, 11 Craig Young.