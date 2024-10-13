Open Menu

ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan Women To Face New Zealand Tomorrow

Muhammad Rameez Published October 13, 2024 | 07:40 PM

ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan women to face New Zealand tomorrow

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) In ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Pakistan women will play against New Zealand women in Dubai, tomorrow (Monday).

The match will start at 7.00 p.m Pakistan Standard Time.

Earlier, It was a dominant day for Australia as they cruised to a nine-wicket win over Pakistan to move to the brink of semi-final qualification.

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 World ICC Australia Dubai Women New Zealand P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

20 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

20 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

21 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

21 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports