ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan women to face New Zealand tomorrow

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) In ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Pakistan women will play against New Zealand women in Dubai, tomorrow (Monday).

The match will start at 7.00 p.m Pakistan Standard Time.

Earlier, It was a dominant day for Australia as they cruised to a nine-wicket win over Pakistan to move to the brink of semi-final qualification.