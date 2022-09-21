ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar moves to third position as Babar drops to fourth

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :India batter Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have made huge gains in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings after fine efforts in the opening T20I of their three-match series against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday.

Yadav has moved up one slot to third position after scoring 46 off 25 balls while Pandya's knock of 71 in 30 balls has lifted him 22 places to 65th position.

Pandya has also overtaken Australia's Glenn Maxwell to take fifth position among all-rounders.

Axar Patel has moved up the list for bowlers, his haul of three for 17 taking him from 57th to 33rd position.

For Australia, Player of the Match Cameron Green has entered the top 100 after smashing a 30-ball 61 while fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who grabbed two wickets in the match, retains No. 1 position in the bowlers' list.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan has consolidated his position at the top of the batters' list after scoring a 46-ball 68 in the first of seven T20Is against Australia at home. Rizwan has gained 15 rating points to reach a career-best 825 rating points, 33 more than second placed Aiden Markram of South Africa.

Babar Azam drops to fourth on the latest rankings following his below par Asia Cup and a return of 31 against England in the series opener of their series, while England's Dawid Malan (725) and Australia skipper Aaron Finch (715) round out a classy top six.

Fast Bowler Haris Rauf (up four places to 31st), spinners Mohammad Nawaz (up three places to 31st) and Usman Qadir (up 16 places to 102nd) are the other Pakistan players to move up the list. Mohammad Nawaz jumps three places to 31st.

For England, left-arm seam bowler Sam Curran has advanced 19 places to 52nd position while batters. Alex Hales (126th) and Harry Brook (147th) have also gained after contributing to their win.

Consistent seamer Josh Hazlewood maintains his place as the No.1 ranked bowler and the right-armer displayed his prowess with the key wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in that high-scoring showdown.

England spinner Adil Rashid stays in third and on the coat-tails of Hazlewood and second-placed Tabraiz Shamsi following a two-wicket haul against Pakistan, while returning veteran Alex Hales re-enters the T20I batter rankings following a three-year hiatus from 20-over international cricket.