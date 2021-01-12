UrduPoint.com
ICC Test Rankings: Babar Azam Retains 5th Position In Batting

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:19 PM

ICC Test Rankings: Babar Azam retains 5th position in batting

International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued rankings in Test bowling and batting and declared Babar Azam as the world’s 5th player in Test batting.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2020) Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam has reained his 5th position in Test batting, International Cricket Council says.

Taking to Twitter, the international cricket body has declared Babar Azam as the 5th best batsman in the world in Test batting.

However, the top position has been notched by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson retains the top spot. Steve Smith of New Zealand took second place while Henry Nicholls leaped into the top 10.

Babar Azam, however, could not play Test and T20 series against New Zealand after he fell injured during a training session.

According to the latest reports, the player is busy in practice and is preparing himself for upcoming South Africa home series.

