ICC thrilled for cricket to be part of Olympic Games LA28

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The International Cricket Council (ICC) was thrilled that cricket would be part of the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028 (LA28).

Cricket’s inclusion was formally ratified by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday at the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai, following LA28’s recommendation last week, according to a press release.

The addition of cricket in Olympics, for the first time since 1900, concludes a two-year process, in which the ICC worked extensively to develop an exciting proposal that supports the Olympic values and LA28’s mission to create an unparalleled experience for athletes, fans, partners and the local community.

The Olympic Games was estimated to have an audience of more than 3 billion viewers across tv and digital platforms, representing a unique opportunity for cricket to engage new audiences and further boost the sport’s reach across the world, opening the door to a new generation of cricket enthusiasts.

Reflecting on the news, ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said, "We are thrilled that cricket’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games has been confirmed by the IOC Session today. To have the opportunity to showcase our great sport at the LA28 Games and hopefully many Olympic Games to come will be great for players and fans alike.

“I’d like to thank the International Olympic Committee and LA28 for their support and for their trust in our organization’s ability to deliver a world-class event and countless new Olympic fans from all over the world. The fact that the IOC confirmation of our selection occurred here in Mumbai, during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, is truly icing on the cake. The innings has just begun, and we can't wait to see where this incredible journey leads.”