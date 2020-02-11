UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC To Use No-ball Technology For Women's World T20

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:31 PM

ICC to use no-ball technology for women's World T20

Front-foot no ball technology will be used for the first time in a global cricket tournament later this month at the women's T20 World Cup in Australia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Front-foot no ball technology will be used for the first time in a global cricket tournament later this month at the women's T20 World Cup in Australia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday.

The television umpire will monitor the landing position of the front foot after every ball and tell the on-field umpires if a bowler oversteps.

Umpires have often had to call back batsmen in recent years following tv replays which have revealed no balls.

But the ICC said recent trials in India and the West Indies of using a TV official for every ball resulted in 100 percent of 4,717 deliveries being judged accurately.

"No balls are difficult for umpires to call accurately, and even though the percentage of deliveries that are no balls is low, it is important to call them correctly," said ICC general manager Geoff Allardice.

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 World ICC Technology Australia Women TV

Recent Stories

AED1.9 billion Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City ..

3 minutes ago

Female officers can investigate females’ cases: ..

6 minutes ago

Russia, US Maintain Contact on Idlib Amid Escalati ..

8 minutes ago

EU chief urges Britain to seek ambitious trade dea ..

8 minutes ago

Information Technology (IT) Expo & Award 2020 to b ..

8 minutes ago

Indian police arrests Kashmiri youth in Kishtwar

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.