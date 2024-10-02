ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The International Cricket Council (ICC) tv will produce live coverage for all matches of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, ensuring that the global audience can enjoy every moment of the action.

The coverage will feature a minimum of 28 cameras at every game, and will be complemented by a variety of analytical and visual enhancements. The Decision Review System (DRS) will also be available at all matches, with a Hawk-eye Smart Replay system in place that enables the TV umpire to instantly review synchronized multi-angle footage for accurate decision-making, said a press release.

A female-led, star-studded commentary team will provide expert insights throughout the tournament. World Cup winners Mel Jones, Lisa Sthalekar, Stacy Ann King, Lydia Greenway, and Carlos Brathwaite will be joined by former stars Anjum Chopra and Katey Martin, as well as ex-India coach WV Raman. Adding even more star power, ex-Pakistan captain Sana Mir will be reunited with her on-field rival former India captain Mithali Raj, in the commentary box, said a press release.

Alongside these icons, some of the leading voices in cricket broadcasting like Natalie Germanos, Ian Bishop, Kass Naidoo, Nasser Hussain, Alison Mitchell, and Mpumelelo Mbangwa complete the commentary line-up, with Kass Naidoo and Laura McGoldrick sharing presenting duties for the build-up shows.

Expressing delight on the World Cup action Mel Jones said, “The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is another monumental step forward for the game. It's incredible to see the rapid growth of women's cricket, not just in terms of skill and athleticism, but in how it’s being embraced globally.

Ian Bishop said, “Women’s’ cricket has been very close to my heart for quite some time.

This World Cup will showcase the very best the sport has to offer, and it will be thrilling to witness this evolution from the commentary box.”

Sana Mir said, “It is for the first time that a women’s global tournament is coming to this part of the world and that itself adds some novelty to this year’s T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cups have seen some fine contests over the years and the game is only becoming pacier. I wish all the players the very best!”

Mithali Raj said, “The Women’s T20 landscape has undergone a lot of change over the years and the growing interest among fans is palpable. This tournament isn’t just about crowning champions—it’s about celebrating the hard work, dedication, and journey of women cricketers globally.

Katey Martin said, “I am privileged to be part of this esteemed commentary panel and keenly await the start of what promises to be a hard-fought tournament.

Lydia Greenway said, “The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE is a historic event for so many reasons. We’re seeing elite athletes at the peak of their powers, and with the increased prize pool, it’s clear the game is being given the platform and respect it deserves.

ICC TV’s all-inclusive production approach will allow broadcasters to air matches seamlessly without the need for additional on-site presentation setups. Beyond live match coverage, ICC TV will produce a 30-minute pre-game build-up, an innings interval show, and a post-match wrap-up for an engaging viewing experience.

Additionally, ICC TV will offer exclusive off-field content, including daily player profiles, team features, match previews, venue insights, and behind-the-scenes features, ensuring fans are closer to the action than ever before.