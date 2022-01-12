UrduPoint.com

ICC U19 Men's CWC 2022 Tournament Schedule Updated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 12, 2022 | 10:57 PM

ICC U19 Men's CWC 2022 tournament schedule updated

The fixture schedule for the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 has been updated after the delayed arrival of Afghanistan into the region

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The fixture schedule for the ICC U19 Men's cricket World Cup 2022 has been updated after the delayed arrival of Afghanistan into the region.

After successfully obtaining the necessary visas for travel, Afghanistan would arrive in the West Indies and undergo their required quarantine period, said a press release issued here.

To ensure all fixtures could be completed, four out of the six group C matches in Trinidad and Tobago have been rescheduled as follows: January 15- Zimbabwe v PNG Queens Park Oval. Rescheduled from January 20.

January 17- Pakistan v Zimbabwe - Diego Martin Sporting Complex. Rescheduled from January 22.

January 18- Afghanistan v PNG - Diego Martin Sporting Complex. Unchanged.

January 20- Pakistan v Afghanistan - Brian Lara Cricket Ground. Unchanged.

January 22- Pakistan v PNG - Queens Park Oval.

Rescheduled from January 15.

January 22- Afghanistan v Zimbabwe - Diego Martin Sporting Complex. Rescheduled from January 16.

All matches would begin at 09h00 local time.

The changes were approved by the Event Technical Committee which comprises Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events (Chair); Ben Leaver, ICC Senior Event Manager; Fawwaz Baksh, Tournament Director; Roland Holder, WICB Representative; Alan Wilkins and Russel Arnold.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said, "We are delighted that the Afghanistan squad have received the necessary visas and will be able to travel to participate in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022.

"We have reworked the fixtures for group C to ensure that all matches can take place within the allocated timeframe and would like to thank the participating Members for their flexibility in finding a solution."

