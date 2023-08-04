ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The qualification for ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka 2024 will start on Sunday as the Europe Qualifier was set to get underway in the Netherlands.

The most talented young cricketers from across six European countries will battle it out for the one available spot at the global showpiece event in January, said a press release.

A total of 14 teams have already secured their place for Sri Lanka 2024, including Nepal, New Zealand, and Namibia, who have joined the 11 automatically qualified nations by virtue of winning their respective regional Qualifiers in Asia, EAP and more recently Africa.

The Europe Qualifier in the Netherlands would see the three teams that progressed from last year's Division 2 Qualifier; winners Italy alongside Norway and Guernsey, face up against the seeded teams from the last cycle; Jersey, Scotland and host nation Netherlands.

As many as 15 tournament matches were set to take place in a round-robin format where only the table-topping side will clinch qualification. Excelsior'20, Voorburg Cricket Club and VOC Rotterdam will provide the battleground for the teams, with each venue hosting five matches apiece.

The Netherlands would be looking to benefit from their home advantage, although they will face stiff competition from previous Europe Qualifier winners Scotland, and the other sides who will each enter the competition knowing that they are just five wins away from securing a spot at the celebrated event, which has historically forged the careers of some of the most recognisable cricket icons.

Hot on the heels of the Africa Qualifier which concluded last week, the Europe Qualifier aims to continue the high drama witnessed so far during the qualification pathway ahead of the 15th edition of the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the event, ICC Europe Regional Development Manager Andrew Wright said, "The U19 Men's Europe Qualifier has a rich history of helping to develop and showcase Europe's best young talent. In the last three months, we have seen Harry Tector scoring a Test half-century at Lord's, Josh Little playing in an IPL final, Vikramjit Singh hitting an ODI century to help the Dutch to the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup and Tomas Mackintosh help his Scottish team secure a place at the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup."Match Schedule- August 6: Jersey vs Norway, Guernsey vs Scotland, Italy vs Netherlands; August 7: Norway vs Italy, Netherlands vs Guernsey, Scotland vs Jersey; August 9: Netherlands vs Scotland, Italy vs Jersey, Guernsey vs Norway; August 10: Guernsey vs Italy; Scotland vs Norway, Netherlands vs Jersey; August 12: Jersey vs Guernsey, Norway vs Netherlands, Italy vs Scotland.