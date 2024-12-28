ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan Announces 15-member Squad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 28, 2024 | 03:04 PM
Wicketkeeper-batter Komal Khan will lead side while Zoofishan Ayyaz will be vice-captain of the team
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2024) The Women’s National Selection Committee has named 15-member Pakistan squad for the upcoming ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. The 16-team tournament is set to be played in Malaysia from January 18 to February 2, 2025.
Wicketkeeper-batter Komal Khan will lead the side, while Zoofishan Ayyaz will be vice-captain of the team.
Squad:
Komal Khan (captain) (wicket-keeper) (Lahore), Zoofishan Ayyaz (vice-captain) (Wah Cantt), Aleesa Mukhtiar (Muzaffargarh), Areesha Ansari (Kasur), Fatima Khan (Lahore), Haniah Ahmer (Karachi), Maham Anees (Islamabad), Mahnoor Zeb (Mardan), Memoona Khalid (Lahore), Minahil (Faisalabad), Quratulain (Sialkot), Ravail Farhan (Lahore), Shahar Bano (Lodhran), Tayyaba Imdad (Abbottabad) and Wasifa Hussain (Karachi)
Non-travelling reserves:
Fizza Fiaz (Lahore), Laiba Nasir (Lahore), Manahil Javed (Lahore), Rozina Akram (Islamabad) and Sania Rasheed (Rawalpindi)
Support staff will be announced in due course.
Pakistan team, which recently featured in six-team ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup in Malaysia will undergo a training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi from 31 December to 9 January. The team will depart for Malaysia from Karachi via Dubai on 10 January.
According to tournament’s format, there are four groups, with each group consisting of four teams each.
Pakistan are placed in Group B alongside England, Ireland and USA. Pakistan will play their opening match on 18 January against USA. This will be followed by the encounter against England on 20 January, while Pakistan’s last group match will be against Ireland on 22 January. All three matches of Pakistan will be staged at the JCA Oval, Johor in Malaysia.
Following the conclusion of the Group Stage fixtures, three teams from each group will qualify for the Super Six. The bottom-ranked sides from Groups A and D, and B and C will contest in last place play-off on 24 January.
The 12 teams, which will qualify for the Super Six stage will be divided into two groups. Group one will include the top three teams each from Group A and Group D while Group two will have top three teams each from Group B and Group C.
In the Super Six stage every team will carry forward their wins, points and Net Run-rate (NRR) which is secured against their fellow Super Six qualifying teams. Each team will play two games in the Super Six stage.
The top two sides from the two super six stage groups will qualify for the semi-finals. The semi-finals are set to take place on January 31, while the final of the tournament will be played at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on 2 February.
Pakistan fixtures (all matches at JCA Oval, Johor):
Vs USA – 18 January
Vs England – 20 January
Vs Ireland – 22 January
Recent Stories
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..
Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..
8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast
BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024
Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad52 seconds ago
-
Ten wickets fall on day two as Centurion Test hangs in balance817 hours ago
-
Zone-IV, Zone-VI dominate in Woodward Trophy22 hours ago
-
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan22 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update2 days ago
-
Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton draw2 days ago
-
Kamran Ghulam scores maiden Test half-century as 13 wickets fell on opening day2 days ago
-
Banbridge foils French to land King George VI Chase for Ireland2 days ago
-
Wapda win men’s, Army women’s finals at Combaxx-Roshan Khan national team championship 20242 days ago
-
India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump during fourth Test2 days ago
-
Arrangements discussed as Multan to host two Pak-West Indies tests matches2 days ago
-
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs2 days ago