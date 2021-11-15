UrduPoint.com

ICC Under Fire For Not Naming Babar Azam As Player Of The Tournament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 12:40 PM

Babar Azam, with 303 scores, remained at the top but the ICC named David Warner as the player of the tournament in T20 World Cup

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2021) Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar strongly criticized International cricket Council (ICC) for ignoring Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam for being top scorer and naming David Warner as the Player of the Tournament for the ICC T20 World Cup.

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Akhtar said that he was waiting to see Babar Azam as man of the tournament but an unfair decision was made by the ICC.

He wrote, “Was really looking forward to see @babarazam258 becoming Man of the Tournament. Unfair decision for sure,”.

Millions of people from all around the world wanted that Babar Azam should be named as Player of the Tournament award for his stellar batting throughout the T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam was the top scorer in the tournament as he scored an impressive 303 runs at an average of 60.60 while warner came in the second by scoring 289 runs at an average of 48.16.

Muhammad Rizwan, wicket-keeper batsman of Pakistan, came in at number three by scoring 281 runs at an average of 70.25.

Australia won the T20 World Cup final after defeating Kiwis by eight wickets. Mitchell Marsh was declared as player of the match as he made unbeaten 77 runs for his team to lead his team to victory.

