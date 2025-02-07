ICC Unveils Official Song For ICC Men’s CT ‘Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke’
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2025 | 08:58 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the release of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 official song, Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke, by renowned singer Atif Aslam.
With 12 days to go until the unmissable ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, the release of the song will build further excitement to the 15-match event taking place from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and the UAE.
The official song for the event is produced by Abdullah Siddiqui, with lyrics penned by Adnan Dhool and Asfandyar Asad. The music video is a visual celebration of the diverse culture of Pakistan from the streets to the markets to the stadium and represents the love and enjoyment of the game, said a press release.
The track and music video for ‘Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke’ is here and the official song is available to fans across popular streaming audio platforms worldwide.
Fans still have an opportunity to get their tickets for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 online or visiting physical ticket providers in Pakistan.
Tickets for the Final, to be played on March 9, will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.
The thrilling two-week competition will see the world’s top eight teams put it all on the line in 15 intense matches across 19 days, with every match counting in the pursuit of the iconic white jackets.
Lead singer Atif Aslam said, “I am very fond of cricket and I always wanted to be a fast bowler. Having the passion and understanding of the game - I feel connected to the adrenaline of the crowd, their cheers and the feeling of being a fan. I used to wait for matches in particular the India versus Pakistan game which was always full of emotions and sentimental value. And that is why I am very excited to have been a part of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 official song.”
On the launch of the song, ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya said, “Excitement is building ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and today we are delighted to launch the official event song. With 12 days to go until the start of the event, fans can expect a song that represents the Pakistan identity and a true celebration of the Champions Trophy. We encourage fans to get their tickets now and not miss out.”
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Tournament Director and PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed said, "With the launch of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 official song, we mark another thrilling milestone on the road to this global spectacle. Atif Aslam, a powerhouse of Pakistani music, has delivered blockbuster anthems for the PSL, and we have no doubt that this song will set the stage on fire.
