ICC WC: Tickets to go on sale for semi-finals, final on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Tickets for the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals and the final go on general sale on Friday as the biggest Cricket World Cup draws nearer with hundreds of millions of fans around the world ready to be a part of it.

Starting Friday at 2000 hrs IST, fans can secure their seats for the semi-finals and the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 by visiting the official ticketing website�https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com, the ICC said in a media release.

The upcoming ticket release will feature the following matches: Wednesday, 15 November- Semi-final 1, Wankhede stadium in Mumbai Thursday, 16 November- Semi-final 2, Eden Gardens in Kolkata Sunday 19 November- Final, Narendra Modi Stadium in AhmedabadThe Men's Cricket World Cup is the culmination of national pride, memorable moments, cricketing heritage, and an occasion to celebrate with others, perfectly packaged into a one-day global showcase with the 10 competing nations Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka ready for action.