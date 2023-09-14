Open Menu

ICC WC: Tickets To Go On Sale For Semi-finals, Final On Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 14, 2023 | 06:52 PM

ICC WC: Tickets to go on sale for semi-finals, final on Friday

Tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals and the final go on general sale on Friday as the biggest Cricket World Cup draws nearer with hundreds of millions of fans around the world ready to be a part of it

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Tickets for the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals and the final go on general sale on Friday as the biggest Cricket World Cup draws nearer with hundreds of millions of fans around the world ready to be a part of it.

Starting Friday at 2000 hrs IST, fans can secure their seats for the semi-finals and the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 by visiting the official ticketing website�https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com, the ICC said in a media release.

The upcoming ticket release will feature the following matches: Wednesday, 15 November- Semi-final 1, Wankhede stadium in Mumbai Thursday, 16 November- Semi-final 2, Eden Gardens in Kolkata Sunday 19 November- Final, Narendra Modi Stadium in AhmedabadThe Men's Cricket World Cup is the culmination of national pride, memorable moments, cricketing heritage, and an occasion to celebrate with others, perfectly packaged into a one-day global showcase with the 10 competing nations Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka ready for action.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Mumbai Afghanistan World ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Narendra Modi Sale Kolkata South Africa Netherlands Sunday Media Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

2 minutes ago
 UN organizes eight of 12 dialogues about sustainab ..

UN organizes eight of 12 dialogues about sustainable development in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22%

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22%

1 minute ago
 Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure ..

Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure in UAE

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

11 minutes ago
 PM for expediting PIA privatization process

PM for expediting PIA privatization process

8 minutes ago
AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitu ..

AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitute couples

8 minutes ago
 OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan ..

OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan A Baidaulet

3 minutes ago
 BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as gi ..

BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as girls gain first, 3rd position

8 minutes ago
 Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

4 minutes ago
 President orders UIC to pay Rs 4.5 mln insurance c ..

President orders UIC to pay Rs 4.5 mln insurance claim with 8 years' profit

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to embrace sustainable, inclusive g ..

Pakistan needs to embrace sustainable, inclusive growth for enduring development ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports